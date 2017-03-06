HTC U Ultra now available for purchase in India at Rs. 59,990

After recently going on sale in the U.K. for £649.99, the HTC U Ultra is now available for purchase in India as well. You will be able to purchase the newly launched smartphone from the official HTC online eStore.

So if you've been waiting to grab one, this might be the right time.

The smartphone that is up for sale is a 64GB variant and it is priced at Rs. 59,990. The smartphone is available in Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black colors. Moreover, the HTC U Ultra does feature high-end specs.

SEE ALSO: HTC U Ultra, U Play hands-on and first impression

Just to recall, the HTC U Ultra features an all gloss glass exterior and comes with a secondary 2-inch display above the 5.7-inch QHD one. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. The smartphone sports a 12MP rear camera, a 16MP front camera, and comes packed with a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with HTC Sense Companion AI assistant and it also features HTC USonic sound technology.

Apart from what the company has to offer with this device and if the price is not your concern then you can click on this link to purchase the HTC U Ultra if you're in India.