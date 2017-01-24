HTC U Ultra sapphire variant will be up for pre-orders by mid-February

HTC launched its most awaited U Ultra on January 12 along with an AI assistant called the "HTC Sense Companion". The smartphone was made available in four different colors which include - sapphire blue, ice white, cosmetic pink and brilliant black, and all the variants look absolutely stunning.

The smartphone was up for pre-orders earlier this month, however, the shipment is expected to kick start sometime around March. Among all the color variants, the U Ultra sapphire version didn't have an official release, though. However, it seems like that that the sapphire blue U Ultra will soon be available for pre-orders as well.

The arrival of the sapphire version is no rumor, as HTC's official website has started featuring the smartphone with an internal storage capacity of 128GB and also shows that the device will be live for pre-orders by mid-February at a price tag of $920 which is roughly around Rs. 62,704.

This clearly indicates that the sapphire U Ultra will be the most expensive variant among the other three, this is because the smartphone will come packed with a free leather case, power bank, and a fancy key ring. As per reports, the sapphire variant of the U Ultra is likely to start its shipment either in late February or by early March.

To recall the specs, which will surely remain the same. HTC U Ultra will sport a 5.7-inch Super LCD display and will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. To get further updates on the specs and display of the HTC U Ultra read here, and stay tuned to GizBot.