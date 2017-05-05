HTC U Ultra Sapphire version is indeed scratch proof: Proves video

Back in March, HTC released a limited edition of its flagship phone, the U Ultra. This edition comes with a very strong sapphire display with boosted up inbuilt storage of 128GB. Initially, HTC U Ultra with sapphire crystal display was believed to be limited only to the Taiwan market, but it later made its way to some countries of Europe.

This edition also comes with a higher price tag than the normal one. You might have wondered if the sapphire screen actually provides better protection or not. Well, Zack from the renowned YouTube Channel JerryRigEverything has actually put the device under the scratch test to put an end to all the doubts. In the video, he takes the U Ultra Sapphire variant along with a Tissot watch and a Samsung Galaxy S8 with a $50 hybrid glass screen protector on.

He tries to scratch the three devices with objects with increasing hardness. At level three, the screen protector on the Galaxy S 8 gets ruined, when Zack tries the Mohs test. This means contact with any gold or silver object might leave scratches on the protector. Moreover, the protection also catches fire when the tester lights it.

On the other hand, nothing happens to the screens of the U Ultra and the Tissot watch until level 7. This is quite impressive, considering most of the smartphone screens start to have scratches from level 6 itself.

When level 8 comes, which is equal to topaz hardness, The U Ultra screen gets some hairline scratches. Finally, in level 9, the screen of the smartphone fails to keep it scratch free.

So, the video proves clearly that the HTC U Ultra Limited Edition is well worth the price.