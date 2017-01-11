HTC U Ultra and U Play images and specs leak ahead of launch, four new color variants expected

HTC sent out invites mentioning that the company is holding an event on January 12. This is going to be a big day for HTC as the smartphone vendor is expected to unveil three new smartphones that are expected to include HTC U Ultra, U Play, and X10. Well, ahead of the launch event, images and specs of the U Ultra and U Play have surfaced online.

The invite that HTC sent out incorporated a 'U' watermark. This indicates that HTC U Ultra or HTC Ocean Note and U Play, which feature a front-facing fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button are on the cards. Even before HTC could actually launch the device, there have been several speculations regarding the looks and features that the handset might bear, however, HTC hasn't officially confirmed any of them.

If the rumors are to be trusted, the codename HTC Ocean Note or better known as HTC U Ultra will be a high-end phablet, which is expected to come packed with a 6-inch display screen along with a Gorilla Glass protection and a fingerprint scanner at the back side.

Powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, the phablet is expected to come packed with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU along with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via a microSD card. In terms of the camera set-up, HTC U Ultra is rumored to come fitted with a dual rear camera setup which includes 24MP and 13MP. As far as the selfie camera is concerned, it includes a 16MP sensor at the front. All these features are expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery.

The HTC U Play might include a 5.2-inch display with a 1080 x 1920 resolution and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT6755 (Helio P10) chipset with an octa-core CPU along with Mali-T860 MP2 GPU under the hood. The smartphone is rumored to come packed with a with 32GB of native storage and a 2500mAh battery. In terms of camera specs, both rear and front-facing cameras are expected to be 16MP.

Along with these, the leaked images show that one of the two devices - HTC U Ultra or U Play might come in four color variants - glossy blue, peach, black and silver. Well, these are just rumors and the confirmed specs will only be revealed on January 12.

