HTC U Ultra and U Play price out before release

HTC unveiled the U Ultra and U Play smartphones in January. At the time of launch, it was claimed that these phones will be released in March. Now, the pricing details of both the HTC phones have been revealed.

The HTC U Ultra and U Play have been listed on the company's official online store in the UK as well as the third-party retailers. Going by the same, the U Ultra is listed for GBP 649 (approx. Rs. 54,000) and U Play is listed for GBP 399 (approx. Rs. 33,000). HTC has mentioned that the shipping of these smartphones will debut on March 1. As of now, the pricing of these HTC phones in the other markets are yet to be revealed.

Detailing on the specifications, the HTC U Ultra bestows a 5.7-inch Super LCD display with QHD 1440p resolution and a secondary 2-inch screen with 1040x160 pixel resolution. This dual display arrangement is a major highlight of the smartphone. Also, it has the new Sense Companion, an AI-based system with the ability to learn the daily patterns of users providing usage recommendations.

Under its hood, the device uses a quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and comes in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants. The other specs of the HTC U Ultra include a 12MP UltraPixel rear camera and a 16MP front-facer as well. There is a 3,000mAh battery powering this smartphone from within.

On the other hand, the HTC U Play boasts of a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor. The phones comes in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The camera department is similar to the U Ultra while the battery capacity is slightly lower at 2,500mAh. Otherwise, both the smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense UI on top.