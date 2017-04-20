HTC U with edge sense is set to launch on May 16

HTC is all set to launch its real flagship phone of 2017, named as simply U. This launch is going to take place on May 16th. The company has already sent out invites for this launch event which will take place at 2pm in Taipei, 2am in New York and 7am in London.

This phone is said to outstand the company's other smartphones - HTC U Ultra and HTC U-Play. This invitation had a tagline "Squeeze for the brilliant", and a curved letter U. This hints us about its touch-sensitive frame called as Edge Sense. The sensors are placed around the body of the phone which lets you perform actions like launching an app or taking a photo just by squeezing the sides.

There were numerous leaks and rumours about the specs of this phone which actually raised the eyebrows of many. As a support to this, now the company itself starting teasing the phone on social media platforms.

Rumors say that this phone will have a Quad-HD screen of 5.5-inch and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. With 4GB of RAM, it is said to have at least 64GB of native storage.

This device is claimed to house a battery of 3,000mAh capacity and on optical part, it is featured to have a 12-megapixel camera. It is also said that this device may be made water-resistant and may remove 3.5mm jack.

We just have to wait for a month until HTC unveils this new flagship U to find out how actually this Edge Sense technology is implemented.