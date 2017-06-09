HTC U11 6GB RAM variant will be available in select countries only: List provided

HTC U11 was launched last month and the smartphone is coming in two variants. Basically, there will be a 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant and a 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant.

While most of the countries will be getting the 4GB variant, the 6GB one will be available in select countries. To be exact, the 6GB one will be available in nine countries exclusively. These include China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

The news comes from a popular HTC tipster LlabTooFeR. He has posted a "preliminary list" of countries where the 6 GB/128 GB variant of the flagship will be available on Twitter. Thanks to his leak we know where the higher end version of the U11 will be sold.

Preliminary countries list to get HTC U11 (128/6GB) version.

China

Taiwan

Malaysia

Singapore

India

Hong Kong

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Philippines — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) June 8, 2017

However, his post also kind of suggests that the 6GB RAM variant might slowly be released in few other countries as well. Meaning the list is not the final list. That might be a good news for countries that have not been mentioned.

If you have missed out on HTC U11, then just to recall, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch QHD display and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. The handset features a 12 MP primary camera with a f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilization, and a dual-LED flash. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor. The waterproof device is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC's Sense UI on top.

The key highlight of U11 is definitely the Edge Sense feature. This feature adds the ability to squeeze the edges of the smartphone in order to invoke various functions.