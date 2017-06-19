HTC U11 battery life score reveals how powerful it is

The HTC U11 is undoubtedly one of the most attention-worthy flagships of the year. It brings a gorgeous design, top of the line specs, a built-in smart assistant and the highest DXoMark rated camera.

However, here will talk about its battery aspect. As some of you may know, the HTC U11 is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery unit, which is relatively smaller compared to other flagships. However, the company claims that it can give a talk time of up to 24.5 hours on 3G/4G and a standby time of 14 days on 3G/4G on a single charge. So are those claims true? Let's just find out.

Seems like, the claims are not really exaggerated. The HTC U 11 has scored an impressive 9 hours and 3 minutes in a standard battery test conducted by PhoneArena. In the test a usual use script is run on the phone with the brightness level pre-adjusted at 200 nits, which is the level suitable for indoor use.

Interestingly, the score obtained by the HTC U11 is better than the other flagship phones including the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, Apple iPhone 7. It comes closely second to the iPhone 7 Plus, which manages to last 9 hours and 5 minutes. So in the Android pool, the HTC U11 is best of the lot in terms of battery life.

Well, it goes without saying that the results may not reflect the exactly the same way in real life. Naturally, the battery life will vary from user to user.