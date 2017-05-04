HTC U11 to come with headphone adapter; ditches audio jack

HTC is all set to launch its next flagship phone - HTC U11 on May 16th. But as expected, we are receiving lots of rumors and leaks regarding the specs and design of this smartphone ahead of its launch.

Now, here is a new leak speaking about the adapter used in this handset. A popular leakster, LlabTooFeR tweeted saying that the HTC U11 will ditch 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with a separate headphone adaptor. Since the company did not comment anything on this, we can just consider it as a possibility. It looks like HTC is following the current trend of removing audio jack in their phones.

#HTCU11 will have USB-C -> 3.5mm adaptor inside the box... — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) May 3, 2017

The upcoming device will have a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter instead. So, the users can still listen to their favorite music using a pair of wired headphones. The details regarding its prototype are not yet known.

If we look back, we will get to know that even the recently released HTC U Ultra ditched the headphone jack, but had a pair of HTC's Usonic earbuds with a USB-Type C connector. So, we are expecting HTC U11 to have USB Type-C headphones along with the USonic technology.

As it is mentioned earlier, almost entire specs of the phone are revealed by leaks and rumors. Recently, we have seen a leak pertaining to the retail box of the HTC U11. It gave away so many details about the phone.

It told us that the phone will come with Edge Sense technology and will be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor which is integrated into popular handsets such as Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

The smartphone is featured to have a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Speaking on optics, the phone sports a 12-megapixel main camera with OIS and HTC's UltraPixel 3 and UltraSpeed AF brand. It will have a 16MP front snapper with f/2.0 and selfie panorama feature to capture amazing selfies.

The phone is said to be made available with two different variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM + 128GB of native storage. As per the rumors, the upcoming phone will run on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat and designed to be water resistant.