HTC U11 gets listed on official site as ‘Coming soon’; India launch imminent

It was in the last month that HTC unveiled the new flagship smartphone dubbed HTC U11. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be released in India soon.

Previous rumors pointed out at a June 9 (that is today) launch date for the HTC U11 in India. This seems to be unfeasible as there has been no confirmation from the company regarding the same. But the chances of the smartphone to be launched soon are high as the device has been listed on official HTC India website as 'Coming Soon'. Though the pricing is not revealed, it is expected to be priced in the premium range as it is a flagship smartphone.

The official listing

The listing on the HTC India official website does not divulge details regarding when the HTC U11 will be released in the country. But the coming soon status makes us believe that it will be launched in the days to come. Moreover, the listing shows the HTC U11 in two color options - Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver while the device has been unveiled in five color variants.

HTC U11 key specs

The HTC U11 that was launched on May 16 comes with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p LCD 5 display topped with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass coating on top. At its core, there lies a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone bestows a 12MP main snapper at its rear with f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP selfie camera at the front. Booting on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the HTC U11 gets the power from a 3000mAh battery.

Edge Sense is the notable highlight

The major highlight of the HTC U11 flagship smartphone is the Edge Sense feature. This feature adds the ability to squeeze the edges of the smartphone in order to invoke various functions.