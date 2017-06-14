HTC U11 is launching in India on June 16

HTC has now confirmed the launch date of the HTC U11 in India. The company has started to send out press invites for HTC U11 and the device is slated to be launched at an event in Delhi on June 16. HTC will be announcing all the details about the smartphone.

The HTC U11 smartphone was previously launched in Taiwan and one of the key highlights of the handset is that it comes with a unique 'Edge Sense' feature. Basically, the Edge Sense feature allows users to access a range of customizable actions by squeezing the smartphone's side frame. Well, users can either launch the camera or send texts and they can customize the squeeze gesture to access any feature or functionality of the phone.

Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that India will be getting a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the HTC U11. Further, the phone is said to come in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, and Solar Red color options.

In any case, the company will be launching the device soon and we will know everything in detail, more importantly, the pricing and availability of the smartphone.

As for the specs, read on below to find out what HTC U11 offers.

HTC U11 features a 5.5-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.45GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The smartphone comes will come with either 64GB or 128 of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Cameras

Talking about the cameras, the HTC U11 is armed with a 12MP rear camera with ultra-spread autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, dual-LED flash, slow-motion, and 4K video recording. Other camera options include Face Detection, Pro mode with manual control, 32-second long exposure, and RAW format support, HDR Boost, Panorama, and Hyperlapse. At the front, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel front camera with BSI sensor and supports full-HD recording.

Other features

The HTC U11 is IP67 rated meaning it is water and dust resistant. The dual-SIM handset runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with the company's HTC Sense skin on top. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0

Other countries where the HTC U11 is scheduled to launch include China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.