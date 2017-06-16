HTC U11 launched in India at Rs. 51,990 for 128GB: Features that make it desirable

Among all the highlights of the launch events that have been taking place since the beginning of this year, HTC has today made its mark felt in the Indian market.

Although HTC has joined the band wagon late, the company's U11 flagship will definitely jostle against the likes of flagships from Samsung, Oppo, LG and probably might also stand against the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus 5.

Priced at a premium range of Rs. 51,990 for 128GB variant, the HTC U11 comes with the company's newest "Edge Sense" technology that clearly defines the Taiwanese manufacturer's interest in delivering the best features to its users. The HTC U11 will be up for grabs starting from the end of this month.

Specification-wise, the HTC U11 might resemble other major flagship devices like Samsung Galaxy S8, or LG G6, but the catch here is that the maker of the iconic HTC One smartphone doesn't stop just at the specs. The company has always shown interest in going beyond form-factor and design and has always focused on unique features, such as high-end camera modules, immaculate sound delivery, and astounding features. This device is no exception to the company.

HTC U11: What you get in the box HTC Rapid Charger 3.0

USB Type-C Cable

USB-C Digital to 3.5mm Audio Jack Adapter

HTC U11 Clear Shield

HTC USonic Adaptive Earphones

Dust Cloth

SIM Tool Specs The HTC U11 flaunts a 5.5-inch Quad HD 1440p Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At its heart, there operates a 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that is teamed up with Adreno 540 graphics unit and 6GB RAM. The device has 128GB storage space that can be expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card as it has a hybrid dual SIM card slot. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with HTC Sense UI, the device comes with the IP67 rating that makes it water and dust resistant. There is a fingerprint sensor as well on board with other features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1. A 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 powers the smartphone. Apart from regular specs, here are certain best elements of HTC U11 which you might want to know. Design The HTC U11 is designed with the liquid glass surface making it very close to a mirror while reflecting lights. The layering used in the back panel uses highly-refractive precious minerals and gives a seamless curved look to the device. Also with the 3D glass on both front and back, it's not only beautiful but more secure and comfortable to hold. However, you might have to wait for the review to see if it a fingerprint magnet or not. Edge Sense We have already seen capacitive and on-screen buttons in most of the smartphones. We already know what they do and in some cases like OnePlus, you even get to customize them. Now this is one are where HTC has found their newest technology to take it a notch up. We are talking about the new Edge Sense, which means exactly what it says. Edge Sense is a sort of gesture integration into a completely new and revolutionary way which enhances the way we interact with our phone. With a simple squeeze on the edge, Edge Sense lets you enjoy taking photos or launching your favorite apps, text on the go, etc. This feature is to HTC U11 what Infinite Display is to Samsung Galaxy S8. Moreover, you can configure it to access a wide range of functions and applications. One squeeze can open Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest. And with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexaii just a squeeze away, you get two powerful voice assistants ready at your command. Audio HTC has always been very keen on giving the best in delivering the best audio experience. The upgraded Usonic headsets, now combines active noise cancellation with the ability to tune audio to your unique hearing. HTC states that the USonic earbuds map the user's inner ear with an advanced sonar-like technology and then adapt the sound profile to your unique biology. Sounds a it too scientific but this does create an incredibly personal and optimized listening experience with vibrant audio shaped specifically for you. Not just in terms of headsets, but HTC has also been generous to fit in a BoomSound Hi-Fi edition speakers in the smartphone to enrich open music experience. The company says that the speakers are designed to deliver 100% more loudness and 150% improvement in Dynamic Range Audio. On top, the tweeter now offers an acoustic chamber that allows the highs and mids to sound richer. While below, the woofer sports a new speaker and improved magnetic circuit design for louder, clearer and appreciably deeper bass tones. Camera On the imaging front, the HTC U11 is no mediocre performer as it comprises of a 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera with dual LED flash. The rear camera has OIS, f/1.7 aperture, UltraSpeed Autofocus, 4K video recording with 3D audio, RAW capture, Hi-Res stereo recording, 120fps slow mo video at FHD 1080p. The front camera is a 16MP sensor that can also record videos at FHD 1080p resolution.