HTC U11's Edge Sense is coming with some new features

HTC recently launched its 2017 flagship the U11, which grabbed a lot of attention and rightly so. Unlike most of the smartphone manufacturers focusing more on the design aspect, HTC has introduced something different and innovative.

HTC U11 is the first mobile device with interactive edges, known as the 'HTC Edge Sense'. It is a new way of interaction process that transforms the fundamental gesture of holding our phones into a completely new and revolutionary interaction method. With a simple squeeze on the phone's edges, users can launch their favorite apps, take pictures, text on the go as it triggers the 'Ok Google' mode, and do a lot more.

Now, HTC has posted a video on YouTube, which reveals some of the upcoming features of the of the Edge Sense. Apparently, now users will be able to zoom in on Google Maps by activating the Edge Sense. This function will also be available for Google Photos. Users will have to squeeze in to zoom in on a picture and squeeze once more to return it to the original size.

What's more, the new Edge Sense features will be extended to the HTC Calendar. Users can squeeze the sides and they will be able to see weekly and monthly listings from the application. The calendar will go back to the weekly look when the sides are squeezed again.

In addition to this, another new feature will enable users to answer a call by employing Edge Sense. A squeeze on the sides will also stop an alarm and freeze a YouTube video. As of now, we don't know when this new features will be available.