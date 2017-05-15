HTC U 11 sale to debut on May 19 for a lesser price than U Ultra

HTC U 11, the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Taiwanese tech giant is all set to be unveiled on May 16. This is the company's first device to be equipped with the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The major highlight of the HTC U 11 is its unique Edge Sense feature. This is one of the most highly anticipated features of the upcoming smartphone. The Edge Sense is said to allow the users control the handset by just squeezing the phone's sides. As the HTC U 11 is a flagship smartphone, it is common for us to expect it to be pretty expensive. But, it looks like the device will seller at a less price than the HTC U Ultra that was launched earlier this year.

Going by a recent report from Taiwan, the HTC U 11 might be priced below NT $20,000 (approx. Rs. 42,500). This is relatively lesser than the HTC U Ultra's price tag of NT $20,900 (approx. Rs. 44,500), which is the current price after the price cut.

The report also points out that the U 11 will go on sale on May 19 in Taiwan after its unveiling on May 16. The source also states that the users outside Taiwan might get the HTC U 11 in June. However, a specific launch date remains unknown.

The U Ultra was announced with the Snapdragon 821 SoC and priced at Rs. 59,990. Later, the HTC announced a price cut and the device's cost went down and is now available starting from Rs. 49,999.

Detailing on the specs, the HTC U 11 will arrive with the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It is said to flaunt a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display with the 16:9 aspect ratio. The other aspects that are likely to be featured by the smartphone include a 12MP main camera, a 16MP selfie snapper, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, IP57 rating, HTC BoomSound, a fingerprint scanner, and a 3000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0.

