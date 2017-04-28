HTC U11 second teaser out: Launch scheduled on May 16

HTC is all set to unveil its flagship phone on May 16. The company has already sent out invites for this launch event which will take place at 2 pm in Taipei, 2 am in New York and 7 am in London. The smartphone is most likely to called the HTC U 11, though official confirmation has not been made yet.

HTC released a video yesterday, which again highlights that the upcoming U11 phone will come with unique touch-sensitive edges. It will allow the users to perform actions such as launching an app or taking a photo just by squeezing the sides. While we have seen the same technology in Nubia Z11 handsets, the company believes the HTC U11 will be one of most eyebrow-raising smartphones of this year.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the HTC U 11 is said to sport a 5.5-inch, WQHD display with the resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and will pack 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The device is likely to be backed up by a 3000mAH or 4000mAh battery to keep the lights on. Coming to the optical part, it is rumored to feature a 12MP primary camera and a 16 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Another rumor suggests that the HTC U 11 will be available in five different color variants: Black, White, Red, Blue and Silver.

Anyway, with the official launch around the corner, more leaks and speculations about the U11 will continue to pop up.