Less than a month left until the HTC U 11 launch

HTC is all set to unveil its flagship phone on May 16. The company has already sent out invites for this launch event which will take place at 2 pm in Taipei, 2 am in New York and 7 am in London. The smartphone is most likely to called the HTC U 11, though official confirmation has not been made yet.

HTC U11 second teaser out: Launch scheduled on May 16

HTC released a video yesterday, which again highlights that the upcoming U11 phone will come with unique touch-sensitive edges. It will allow the users to perform actions such as launching an app or taking a photo just by squeezing the sides. While we have seen the same technology in Nubia Z11 handsets, the company believes the HTC U11 will be one of most eyebrow-raising smartphones of this year.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the HTC U 11 is said to sport a 5.5-inch, WQHD display with the resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and will pack 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The device is likely to be backed up by a 3000mAH or 4000mAh battery to keep the lights on. Coming to the optical part, it is rumored to feature a 12MP primary camera and a 16 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Another rumor suggests that the HTC U 11 will be available in five different color variants: Black, White, Red, Blue and Silver.

Anyway, with the official launch around the corner, more leaks and speculations about the U11 will continue to pop up.

 

