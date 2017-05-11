HTC U 11 GFXBench listing reveals complete specs ahead of May 16 launch

HTC U 11 is believed to be unveiled on May 16 as the company has already sent teasers and invites for the same. Even before its launch date was known, we have an idea of what specs we can expect from the smartphone, thanks to the numerous leaks and speculations.

While we just a few days away from the unveiling of the HTC U 11, the smartphone is appearing on the benchmark sites one after the other. Previously, it was spotted on the benchmarking websites AnTuTu and Geekbench. Now, the device has surfaced on the GFXBench benchmark platform. The database reveals that the U-3u model number of the smartphone all set to be unveiled by HTC. Also, it confirms the specs and features of the device adding credibility to the rumors those surfaced earlier.

GFXBench listing outs complete specs Going by the benchmark listing, the HTC U 11 will arrive with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display and employ the powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 graphics under its hood. The device is listed to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. It is listed to bestow a 12MP main snapper at its rear and a 16MP front-facing snapper for selfies. The U 11 will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with the latest iteration of the HTC Sense UI. Geekbench scores were revealed earlier As mentioned above, the HTC U 11 had already visited the AnTuTu and Geekbench databases. In the latter, its performance score was revealed. Going by the same, the HTC U 11 scores 1912 points on the single-core test and 6137 points on the multi-core test respectively. Edge Sense is the highlight From the earlier leaks, it is known that the major highlight of the HTC U 11 is the Edge Sense metallic frame on the smartphone. The edge of the phone is believed to identify gestures such as squeezing. HTC itself had posted a video teasing the alleged Edge Sense feature to show how the same will work. High-end variant expected While the GFXBench database shows the presence of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity on the HTC U 11, there are rumors that a high-end variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is also in the making. Renders of the HTC U 11 in red Lately, the renders of the glossy red variant of the HTC U 11 were revealed by a video. It showed that the smartphone will not have the usual 3.5mm audio jack but a USB Type-C port instead. Apart from red, the smartphone is also said to be launched in black, blue, white and silver color variants too.

