Rumor: HTC Will Not Launch Ocean Note, HTC U Ultra Coming on January 12

HTC has been in news for quite some time now as the Taiwanese-based firm gears up to launch its flagship phablet rumored to be "HTC Ocean Note" by early 2017. Well, the latest rumor about the phablet suggests that it might not come with the codename HTC Ocean Note as speculated and will be called HTC U Ultra.

New leaks and rumors about the upcoming HTC phablet brings a set of new specs that the device might come equipped with. We had earlier reported that the new HTC phablet might come with a 5.7-inch display, however, fresh leaks about the HTC U Ultra suggests some changes in the display and reveals that the phablet might sport a little bigger display now, and sport a 6-inch front screen with no additional physical keys at the front. Other than the codename and display improvements, the earlier leaked specs remain the same.

As per the past rumors, HTC will be bringing considerable improvements in the camera set-up, software update, and a lot more with HTC U Ultra and may ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with these, the phablet might come with noticeable improvements in its audio set-up, sport a Type-C USB port and more. It should be noted that the company hasn't confirmed on the rumored specs of the phablet as of yet.

The Taiwanese tech giant has lately announced to hold a press meet on January 12, and if rumors are to be believed, HTC might unveil the most-awaited U Ultra phablet along with two other smartphones - Ocean Smart and the Ocean Master.

