Huawei to Announce an ‘Epic’ Honor Phone at the CES 2017

The ‘Epic’ is under wraps for now.

Honor, Huawei' sub-brand, on their official Honor USA Twitter handle, today teased a new smartphone that they are going to announce on January 3 at the CES 2017. The company is teasing the phone as 'Epic,' which might be the name of the phone itself.

Apart from this, there is no information regarding the phone. Previously, rumors were saying that the company will unveil a phone at the CES 2017 exclusively for the US market, but there are no details regarding which phone they will launch.

Honor has a small presence in the United States as only two phones - the Honor 5X and the Honor 8 are being sold in the country. And, the company will surely try to increase their presence in the US.

However, folks at PhoneArena believe that Huawei might launch their recently unveiled concept phone - the Honor Magic in the US as a rebranded version. But, these are just assumptions.

The official launch date is not far away. So, stay tuned for more info related to the 'Epic' phone.

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 13:35 [IST]
