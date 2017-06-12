Huawei claims to have sold more smartphones than Apple in 2016

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei claims to have overtaken Apple in global sales volume of its smartphone. Huawei India's Director for Product Center Allen Wang said on Monday, "Huawei overtook Apple in global sales volume share in December."

He also mentioned that the company's share reached 13.2 percent globally in December 2016 whereas Apple's share was close to 12 percent. Huawei claims that it shipped 139 million smartphones in 2016.

Wang also stated that although Samsung remains to lead the global market volumes, Huawei has downsized the market of South Korean conglomerate in several countries.

"Honor, Huawei's online smartphone brand, has now become world's number one online brand," he said.

Huawei has a reach to 74 countries across the globe including India.

Recently a report emerged that suggests that Apple bagged a total of 83.4% of global smartphone market share in the first quarter of 2017. Apple took home $10.1 billion in earnings. Samsung on the other hand bagged 12.9 percent of global market profit. With Samsung and Apple acquiring more than 96 percent of global market share Huawei remains to be one among several other manufacturers who took cumulatively 4 percent of market share.

Samsung alone shipped approx 292 millions units of handsets in the first quarter of 2016. The figures make it clear that Samsung has a giant market and to overtake its market requires a lot more than just global presence.