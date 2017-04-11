Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus image leaked: sports a 5.5-inch 720p display

A new image of a Huawei phone believed to be the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus has surfaced online. The render, which shows the smartphone from all sides, has revealed that it will ship with a metal back and a 5.5-inch 720p display. Besides this, the leak has also shed light on some of the specifications and features of the device.

As per the same leak, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor under its hood along with an Adreno 505 GPU for the graphics processing. Storage-wise, the device is said to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage. However, it is not known yet whether the storage can be further expanded via a MicroSD slot or not.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will sport a 12-MP camera sensor on the back while an 8-MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. A large 4,000mAh battery will be inside the device to keep the lights on.

While the leak hasn't mentioned a fingerprint sensor, you can clearly see it housed at the back of the smartphone from the image. It also seems like that the device features only one LED flash, which is placed right beside the primary camera.

The phone has a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio port at the top of it.

Even though the launch date of the phone is not disclosed, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus is likely to come with a price tag of 1599 Yuan in China.