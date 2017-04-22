Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage launched

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus with 4GB RAM is finally here. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer released the device yesterday at an event in China. While the 3GB variant of the phone was already launched earlier this year at 1,499 Yuan (approx Rs.). now Huawei has announced the new Enjoy 7 Plus with decent specifications.

The new 4GB variant of the smartphone boasts a default storage of 64GB. Apart from RAM capacity and native storage space, rest of its features and specifications are same as the standard version of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus. However, the high-end version is priced at 1699 Yuan (approx Rs.). Now the question is whether people will be willing to spend 200 Yuan more just for extra storage space.

Anyway, to refresh your memory, let's go through the specs and features of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus .

Display with eye protection mode The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus sports a 5.5-inch IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it for protection. The display has a resolution of 1280x 720 pixels and also claims to have eye protection mode. Hardware The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.1GHz. Coming to the memory aspect, as we have already mentioned earlier, it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage space is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device comes equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery, which is sufficient to last a day of moderate usage. Other specifications As far as the software part is concerned, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system right out of the box. Talking about the camera department, the smartphone flaunts a 12MP primary snapper at its back with LED flash and PDAF, which has the focusing speed of 0.3s. There is also an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. When it comes to connectivity options, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Wi-Fi hotspot, FM radio and a microUSB port. In addition to this, it also features a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity and compass. Availability The Enjoy 7 Plus is available in 7 different color variants: Gold, Champagne Gold, Blue, Black, Silver, Gray and Pink. The smartphone will go on sale from April 28 onwards across various online stores.

