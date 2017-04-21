Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus with 4GB RAM could be launched today

A new rumor is suggesting that the 4GB variant of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus is going to be launchedlater today. Of course, this may turn out to be false as Huawei has not made any official comments on this matter.

While we are still speculating the possibilities, the 3GB variant of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus has already been launched in China earlier this month. The device, bearing the model number Huawei Huawei TRT-AL00A, was first spotted on the Chinese certification site TEENA at the end of last month. The TENAA list gave us some images of the phone along with its features and specifications.

As seen from the photos, the front view of the device is not much different than its predecessor, the Huawei Enjoy 6S, in terms of design. There is no physical home button and the brand name is written in its place. The selfie camera, earpiece and ambient light sensor is located on the top of the device. While at the rear, the primary camera and the fingerprint sensor is housed.

Now let us find out about the specifications and features of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus.

HD Display According to the TENAA listing, the device boasts of a 5.5-inch HD display with the resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Under the hood Under the hood, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. As already mentioned, the device has two different native storage variants. One with 32GB of inbuilt storage teamed with 3GB of RAM and another with 64GB of default storage coupled with 4GB of RAM. The storage space can be further expanded using a microSD card slot. The device sports a large 4000mAh battery. Other details On the software front, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus runs an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system right out of the box. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12MP primary snapper with autofocus and LED flash at the back, while at the front there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity suite of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Wi-Fi hotspot, FM radio and a microUSB port. In addition to this, it also features a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity and compass.

