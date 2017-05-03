Huawei Honor 6X Android Nougat update finally released

The Honor 6X which was launched at the beginning of this year came with Android Marshmallow OS. While the company had hinted that the device would be upgraded to Android Nougat, Honor 6X owners have been waiting eagerly for the company to release the promised update.

Well, the wait is finally over. After rolling out Nougat for beta testing in March, the company has just confirmed that the stable version of the update is now being rolled out to Honor 6X smartphones all around the globe. All Honor 6X smartphones are expected to be updated by end of May.

SEE ALSO: Honor Bee 2 budget smartphone launched at Rs. 7,499 in India

However, as this is a global roll-out Honor 6X owners in different parts of the world might have to wait for few more days until the update reaches their devices or that it becomes available for download. In any case, Honor 6X users will now be getting Android Nougat's native features like split-screen, multiwindow, enhanced notification tab, doze on the go for battery, screen dpi customizations, improved recent menu and a lot more.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is also providing another update along with the Nougat update. Along with all of the new features of Nougat, Honor 6X will also be receiving its own EMUI 5.0 update. This new update will bring a set of new additions including a revamped interface with optional app drawer. The update is also expected to bring on-device machine learning features. This feature will basically learn how users use the Honor 6X. Then the feature will optimize the phone's hardware and resources to give users a better overall performance.

SEE ALSO: Purported Honor 9 render hits the web; exposes the design

Meanwhile, users who can not wait for the over-the-air update can head over to the settings section in their devices, tap on About Phone and then check for updates manually.