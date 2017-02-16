Huawei Honor 6x and 5c to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update in March

Huawei releases Android Nougat update for the recently launched Honor 6x a few days ago. The Chinese smartphone vendor is apparently working on rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat sweetness for the Honor 5c devices as well.

Reports suggest that Huawei had already started testing Nougat beta for Honor 5c. The report further states that the testing process will continue till 24th February.

So, does that show that all Honor 5c devices will start receiving Android Nougat update from February end onwards? However, a report by GSMAreana shows that the update will start rolling out to the Honor 5c devices only sometime around March.

Well, for now, these are just rumors and there's no confirmation by the Huawei as of yet. So, if the rumors are to be believed, both Huawei Honor 6x and Honor 5c are expected to roll out the Android Nougat update in March 2017.

Android 7.0 Nougat will bring EMUI 5.0 for Honor 5C, suggests rumors. Not only that, the new update will also bring several other new features which include - split-screen multiwindow, enhanced notification panel, doze on the go for battery, screen dpi customisations, improved recent menu and more.

Moving ahead, along with Honor 6X and Honor 5C, the upcoming Huawei P9 is also suppose to come packed with Android 7.0 Nougat, which is expected to hit the shores at the Mobile World Congress 2017.