Honor 6X is launching today in India; Watch the live stream here

A few months back, Huawei announced the Honor 6X smartphone and launched the same in its home market China shortly. When it comes to the availability of the phone in India, we had reported that the Honor 6X will be launched in the country on January 24. One more thing that we know about the smartphone is that it will be exclusive to Amazon India once it is launched in the country.

Today is the day and the Huawei sub-brand Honor will be taking the wraps off the Honor 6X in India at 11:30 AM. While the specifications of the smartphone are already known since its announcement, we are yet to get the details about the pricing as well as the availability of the smartphone today.

Also Read: Honor 6X is the most sought after Android smartphone

Well, Honor is hosting an event in India today at 11:30 AM to launch the device and the company is also live streaming the same on the official Honor India website and you can catch up the live stream of the Honor 6X launch from the link and YouTube as well.

Talking about the smartphone, the USP of the Honor 6X is its dual-camera setup on its back at a not-so-expensive price tag. We say this as the smartphone is expected to be priced below Rs. 15,000. This way, the Honor 6X will be the most affordable smartphone with a dual rear-camera setup in India.