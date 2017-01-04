Huawei Honor 6X to Launch in India By January End

After stirring the smartphone space in 2016, Huawei in a recently held meet at Bengaluru revealed that they will be starting 2017 by launching a mid-range Honor smartphone in India. Throwing more light on its notice, Huawei now officially declares that they are gearing up to launch Honor 6X in India, which is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of January. However, the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't highlighted any information on the price that Honor 6X might come packed with.

To recall on the Honor 6X's first public appearance, the smartphone was first unveiled in China back in October 2016. The smartphone was made available in three variants which includes - 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, followed by 4GB RAM 32GB memory, and 4GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage, based on which the handsets were priced around Rs. 9,900, Rs. 12,900, and Rs. 15,800 respectively. Well, which variant among the three might hit India still remains a secret.

SEE ALSO: Leaked: Sony Might Unveil New Xperia X Smartphone at IFA 2017

As far as the specs are concerned, Honor 6X comes packed with hybrid dual-SIM card slot and is said to be an upgraded version of Honor 5X. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection and is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core SoC. Along with a curvy display, Honor 6X is powered by a fast charging 3340mAh battery, and comes fitted with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, which can unlock the smartphone in just 0.3 seconds, claims Huawei.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Honor 6X in terms of the camera set-up comes with a pretty decent 8MP front-facing a camera, and 12MP dual rear camera, which supports PDAF, along with an additional 2MP sensor that fits right below. Well, as far as the connectivity options are concerned, Honor 6X bears 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS and is available in five color variants - Gold, Silver, Grey, Blue, and Rose Gold. However, which color variant of Honor 6X will be made available in India is a mystery that Huawei is yet to reveal.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals