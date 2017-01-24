Honor 6X launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999; Exclusive to Amazon

Finally, after a long wait, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 6X smartphone in India starting at a price of Rs. 12,999. This smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon. The Honor 6X comes in three color variants: Gray, Silver, and Gold. Well, the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Honor 6X carries the credits for being the most affordable dual-rear camera smartphone in the country. The smartphone is bestowed with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass display. Under its hood, there operates an octa-core Kirin 655 16nm processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB.

Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Honor 6X is topped with EMUI 4.1 that can be upgraded to EMUI 5.0 in the coming months. The smartphone comes fitted with a 12MP rear snapper paired with LED flash, PDAF, and 6P lens. Also, there is a 2MP secondary sensor at the rear of the smartphone. Up front, there is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

With a fingerprint sensor onboard, the Honor 6X features connectivity aspects including 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi. Also, there is hybrid dual SIM support that lets you choose between the second SIM card and micro SD card for expandable storage. The Honor 6X gets the juice from the 3,340mAh battery with support for fast charging. The smartphone also has USB OTG support that will be useful is many cases and Wi-Fi Bridge to share the Wi-Fi connectivity.

