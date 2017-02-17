Huawei Honor 6X vs CoolPad Cool 1: Who wins the battle of dual-camera phones

A couple of years ago, dual camera setup was just an idea that needed to be perfectly executed. Cut to two years and things have changed drastically. Most of the flagship smartphones that are to be launched in 2017 including the Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, and the Huawei P10 Plus are believed to feature dual-camera setup, all thanks to the Chinese vendors.

And just when dual-camera setup appeared to be a flagship affair, Huawei launched the Honor 8 at Rs. 30,000 in India. If this weren't enough, it launched the Honor 6X, successor to the Honor 5X this year. Interestingly, the Honor 6X comes with the dual-camera setup starting at just Rs. 12,999. Too good to be true, right?

Honor 6X, in fact, is not the only smartphone to offer dual-camera setup at such price. Recently, CoolPad another Chinese vendor had introduced a smartphone called Cool 1 with the dual-camera setup.

Both the smartphones, apart from being camera-specific, comes with a stellar hardware for the asking price. But, does the CoolPad Cool 1 has what it takes to beat Huawei's Honor 6X at its own game? Let's find out.

Design and Display

Both the Honor 6X and CoolPad Cool 1 don a metal uni-body design along with a capsule-shaped dual-camera module at the back. Minus the respective brand logos, both the phones are almost visually identical if it weren't for the fingerprint scanner on the back. That said, the Honor 6X had a better in-hand feel in comparison to the CoolPad's offering.

As per the display, both the smartphones feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display. While the Honor 6X has a 2.5D curved glass panel, the Cool 1 comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 technologies.

Overall, we feel that the Honor 6X has a better design and in-hand feel if compared with the Cool 1.

Hardware

For hardware, as mentioned earlier, both the smartphones pack competitive hardware for the asking price. The Cool 1, under-the-hood has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Honor 6X, on the other hand, has an in-house Kirin 655 chipset. Unlike Cool 1, Honor's offering comes in two variants - 3GB of RAM + 32GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage space.

The Kirin 655 chipset in comparison to the Cool 1's Snapdragon 652 chipset is a bit less powerful. However, given that the Kirin 655 SoC is built on the 14nm node, the added advantage is that the Honor 6X will not face any heating issues which may not be the case with the Cool 1.

In terms of connectivity, both the phones almost offer a similar set of options. For instance, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, GPS, 4G LTE, VoLTE, and Bluetooth are common on both the phones. In addition, the Honor 6X comes with what the company calls as Wi-Fi Repeater. This essentially acts as Wi-Fi modem which collects the signals from the nearby modem.

Software

Huawei's Honor 6X runs the EMUI 4.1 which is bases on Android Marshmallow. The company had also promised to roll out the Nougat update by the end of Q2 2017 which will bring the EMUI version to 5.1.

CoolPad's Cool 1, on the other hand, runs the LeEco's custom EUI 5.6 which is also based on Android Marshmallow. However, there are no signs of a Nougat update to the phone. This puts gives the Huawei's Honor 6X the upper hand.





Camera

Okay, the camera is the USP on both these phones. Although both the phones have a dual-camera setup at the back, their functioning is entirely different. The Honor 6X comes with a 12MP and 2MP Sony IMX386 sensor. While the 12MP as usual functions as any other regular camera used to capture images, the 2MP camera is used to capture the depth. As a result, the Honor 6X results in images with bokeh effect which is commonly seen on images captured with a DSLR.

The CoolPad Cool 1, on the other hand, has a 13MP dual-camera setup at the back with f/2.0 aperture. Akin to the Huawei P9, one of these sensors captures the image in RGB, and the other sensor captures the photos in monochrome to offer crisp and well-detailed images.

On paper, both the cameras look pretty powerful. In real-life, though, be it indoors, outdoors, close-ups, or low-light the Honor 6X leaves the Cool 1 miles behind.

Battery

While the Cool 1 is packed with a 4,060mAh battery, the Huawei Honor 6X draws fuel from a 3,340mAh battery. In this segment, the Cool 1 is slightly ahead of the Honor's offering. However, with the Honor 6X, you can easily eke out a day's worth of charge on normal usage.

Conclusion

If you have read the above comparison carefully, you'll find the Honor 6X to clearly have the upper hand in all the aspects over the Cool 1 except for the battery department. The Honor 6X has the looks, packs stellar hardware for the asking price, excels in the camera department unlike other handsets in the similar price range, and on top of that doesn't lag a bit no matter what you throw at it. So, if a budget handset with impeccable performance is what you are looking for; your search should definitely end at the Honor 6X.