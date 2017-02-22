Huawei Honor 6X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: the battle for the best budget phone

Two years ago, getting a smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 8MP camera under Rs. 15,000 was a fool's errand. However, things quickly changed, thanks to the invasion of Chinese smartphone brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Coolpad, LeEco, Lenovo, etc.

And today, we almost get everything in a budget phone that costs you just below Rs. 15,000.

One such brand is Huawei, who has consistently been launching commendable devices. The company recently launched the successor to the much popular Honor 5X, namely, the Honor 6X in India.

On the flip side, we have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with an almost similar price tag. That said, the Redmi Note 4 is the only smartphone that comes close to Honor 6X in terms of specifications. But, which one is the best amongst the two? Let's find out!

Design and Display: Uni-metal Bodies, but the Honor 6X feels more substantial in hands

The Honor 6X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 boasts of uni-metal body design and they almost look similar from the front, at least the Gold colored variant.

The buttons are also placed in the same location on both phones, and the only difference is the presence of Honor branding at the bottom on the Honor 6X in the front.

At the rear of the phone, there's a dual camera capsule on the Honor 6X, and the Redmi Note 4 has a single camera module. The fingerprint sensor is placed below the camera modules on both the phones. However, the Honor 6X unlocks the phone under 0.3 seconds and is way better than the one seen on Note 4.

Also, at 162 grams, the Honor 6X feels lighter in the hands when compared to the Redmi Note 4. In terms of display, both the phones come with a 5.5-inch display and 2.5D curved glass. On the whole, the Honor 6X feels substantial in hands when compared to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Hardware: The Kirin 655 is slightly faster than Snapdragon 625

The Huawei Honor 6X comes with the company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 655 SoC, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 comes with equally powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, combined with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM.

While both the chipsets are manufactured using the latest 14nm process, the Kirin 655 chip on the Honor 6X is clocked slightly higher than the Snapdragon 625 one on the Redmi Note 4. That said, better clock speed results in faster loading of applications.

Both the phones come aided with a plethora of connectivity options such as 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth, and a GPS chip for navigation purpose. Besides, the Honor 6X also comes with a new feature called as 'Wi-Fi Direct,' which is absent in the Note 4.

Software: EMUI looks polished

The Huawei Honor 6X runs on EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Incidentally, the company had already promised that the Honor 6X would be updated with Android Nougat by the end of Q1 2017.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, on the other hand, boots MIUI 8 out-of-the-box. While Xiaomi is working on adding new features to the OS, but the UI is always riddled with quirks. In the software segment, the Honor 6X is a reliable option.

Camera: Honor 6X is a clear winner

Aforesaid, the Honor 6X comes with a dual camera setup at the rear with one sensor of 12MP and the other sensor of 2MP which helps in capturing additional depth in photos.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13MP rear camera, which doesn't match in competition with the Honor 6X. Up front, the Honor 6X has an 8MP camera, which will be way better than the Note 4's 5MP front-facing shooter.

Battery: Honor 6X delivers a complete day worth of battery life

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 4100mAh battery, which amplifies the battery life further with the Snapdragon 625 SoC. The Honor 6X has 3340mAh battery, which along with the Kirin 655 SoC delivers a complete day of battery life with a single charge.

Conclusion

In the introduction, we claimed that the Honor 6X has identical hardware than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, however, after comparing the devices, we got to the conclusion that the Redmi Note 4 slightly falls behind the Honor 6X as the latter has better camera, design, and the user interface is riddled with quirks.

Also, the Honor 6X is capable of handling graphic intensive tasks without any heating issues. So, if you want a smartphone with decent design, insane camera, and no-lag experience, the Honor 6X should be your obvious choice.