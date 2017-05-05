Huawei Honor 8 Lite to launch soon; Support page goes live in India

In February, we have seen Huawei's sub-brand Honor officially unveiling the Honor 8 Lite smartphone at a press event in China. With a close resemblance of the Honor 8 smartphone which was launched last year in July, this Lite will have some more exciting features in it.

There were rumors last month saying that the Huawei's latest smartphone will be launched in India on May 10. Since the launch date is nearing, there will be so many rumors regarding the phone. But regardless of those rumors, there is another interesting thing to be noted now. Yes, the support page of Huawei's Honor 8 Lite is now live on company's official website.

This is an indication that the phone will be launched soon. There was also a tweet by P. Sanjeev, Vice President - Sales, Huawei & Honor Consumer teasing the launch of Honor 8 Lite in India. All this makes us believe that the device will surely be launched sometime soon.

Does not come with dual camera setup To speak about the device, it won't have a dual camera setup as rumored long back. This will sport a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. As the name itself says ‘Lite', we cannot expect the device to feature something more in terms of optics. Other Specs In terms of design and specs, the smartphone will have a Full HD display of 5.2-inch. It will be packed by an in-house octa-core Kirin 655 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The device will have a 64GB of internal storage. Also Read: New Huawei Honor Smartphone gets listed on TENAA It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with a layer of EMUI 5.0 on top of it and houses a battery of 3,000mAh capacity. Price and Availability The Honor 8 Lite is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The company will offer this handset in four color variants- Black, White, Gold, and Blue. Since few more days left for the launch event to take place, we can wait to get to know more about the device.

