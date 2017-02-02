Huawei Honor 8 Lite launched and up for pre-orders, sale commences on Feb 17

It's just yesterday that we had reported about Honor 8 Lite images being leaked. However, we had reported that Huawei might unveil the Honor 8 Lite at MWC 2017. Well, contradicting that, the Chinese tech giant has already launched the talked about Honor 8 Lite today.

Yes, Huawei has secretly announced the Honor 8 Lite in Finland, and the smartphone is already up for pre-orders. Confirming the price of the handset, the Honor 8 Lite is made available at EUR 269, which when calculated falls roughly around Rs. 19,600.

In terms of the specs, the Honor 8 Lite is pretty much similar to that of the already launched Huawei P8 Lite (2017). However, the key highlight of the newly announced smartphone is that the device runs on EMUI 5.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moving ahead, the Honor 8 Lite sports a 5.2-inch full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection. Further powered by Huawei's in-house Kirin 655 octa-core CPU paired with 3GB RAM, Honor 8 Lite offers 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

As per optics, the Honor 8 Lite comes packed with a 12MP rear view camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. These functionalities are backed by a 3000mAh battery and is made available in four color variants which include, Black, Blue, Gold, and White.

However, reports suggest that only the Black and White variant will be made available right now, and the Gold variant may be launched later this month, whereas the Blue variant will be launched sometime later in March.

About when the Honor 8 Lite will be available in India, the company is silent about the availability of the smartphone in the international markets. However, it is confirmed that the Huawei handset will be up for sale in Finland on February 17.