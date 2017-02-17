Huawei Honor 8 Pro with dual-rear camera launching on February 26

Huawei is going to announce three smartphones at MWC 2017.

Alongside Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, the Chinese smartphone vendor is apparently working on announcing a new smartphone at the Mobile World Congress this year. The rumored device is expected to be the successor of the previously launched Honor 8.

Yes, Huawei is supposedly gearing up to announce Honor 8 Pro at the MWC 2017, however, the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't revealed any statement on the launch of the device as of now.

A report by Hi-Tech suggests that the Honor 8 Pro will be the international version of the Honor V9, which was showcased in China previously and is going to be an high-end version of the Honor 8 and Honor 8 Lite.

As per the specifications, the Honor 8 Pro will be powered by an octa-core 2.4 GHz Kirin 960 processor and will come packed with a giant 5.7-inch Quad HD display. Further, the device will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat, confirm the rumors.

The upcoming Honor 8 Pro is expected to feature 6 GB of RAM, while the memory unit can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card. On the camera front, the Huawei device will come packed with a dual 12MP rear camera, while it fits an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

Further backed by a 3900 mAh battery, Honor 8 Pro also fits a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device. Well, about the launch, the Chinese smartphone vendor is expected to announce the Honor 8 Pro at the company's Mobile World Congress press meet which is to take place on February 26.


