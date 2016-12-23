Huawei Honor 8 to Receive Nougat-Based EMUI 5.0 Update in February 2017

Huawei, the parent company of Honor, had confirmed that the Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 update would be rolled out to the Honor 8 sometime in February 2017. No specific dates for the same were revealed by the company, though.

As reported by Android Central, the EMUI 5.0 (first debuted with Huawei Mate 9) feels great and is “a huge step in the right direction for Huawei.” According to the same report, one of the nicest additions to the smartphone comes in the form of an app drawer, which is a happy welcome.

Also Read: Honor Magic Gleans Its Sorcery From Artificial Intelligence: Here’s What You Should Know

Also, the EMUI 5.0 brings along the benefits of machine learning algorithms to the Honor 8, which according to the company can “dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user’s behavior over time and prioritizing frequently used apps.”

To recall, the company had already started testing the beta versions in India in November (more about it here). The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a pixel density of 423 PPI. It is powered by the in-house 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 950 processor teamed with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, which is expandable up to 128GB.

Also Read: USB Type-C: What Is It and How Is It Better Than Its Predecessors?

The highlight of the smartphone remains its dual-camera setup at the back (bionic 12MP Sony-made IMX 286 sensors) along with an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. A 3,000mAh battery provides the juice for the device.

Launched back in October, the smartphone ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow based EMUI 4.1 out-of-the-box currently. Anyway, that’s going to change soon.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals