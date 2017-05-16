Huawei Honor 8 and V8 to have watermark feature on pictures

We have seen premium phones which come with ultra high-end specs worth the price of the device. Watermarks on camera pictures are one such feature that successfully gained the attention of smartphone buyers these days.

It looks like the same trend is being followed by other flagship phones as well. Already we have seen the pictures of Xiaomi Mi 6 with a watermark reading "Shot on Mi 6" on it. Now, it's the turn of Huawei to make this feature available on their much-hyped smartphones. The company announced that watermark will be made available on their Honor 8 and V8 devices.

Via OTA If you own this Huawei handset, then you will soon receive a new firmware update via OTA. This watermark is likely to be found at the lower left edge of the picture in both the Honor 8 and Honor V8 smartphones. Also Read: Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus leaked poster reveals other color variants There is also a high probability of company making this feature available for the upcoming phones, V9 and Honor 9. Honor V8 with dual-camera setup Released in May last year, the Honor V8 has a 2K display of 5.7-inch with 1080 pixel resolution and comes with a professional eye protection technology. The phones are bundled with a Kirin 950 octa-core with i5 co-processor and a 4G RAM, 32GB / 64GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 3500mAh battery which supports 9V 2A fast charge in it. To speak about a camera, it sports dual rear cameras of 12MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. Impressive specs of Honor 8 Honor 8 was launched in July last year with a 5.2-inch Full HD display. Powered by Kirin 950 chipset, the device will have three different storage options such as 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. With a decent battery of 3000mAh battery, it also features a 12MP dual rear camera.

