Huawei Honor 9 to come with high-quality magic earphones

Already we know the entire specs of Huawei Honor 9 ahead of its launch, which is supposed to take place on June 12. But there are some hidden things that are yet to be revealed by the company.

Magic earphones

A new information has been leaked online in one of the Weibo accounts. According to this new leak, the much-hyped Honor 9 is said to be shipped with high-quality magic earphones. No other information regarding this earphone is given away by this newly surfaced leak.

Other details revealed

But, when observed carefully, we can make out that this earphone comes with a flat cable, which is connected to the smartphone using the 3.5mm headphone jack. One can also easily notice the curved edges of the Honor 9 supporting the previous leaks.

Rumored features

Ahead of its launch, almost entire specs of the device are out. It is rumored to sport a 20MP+12MP dual-camera setup on the rear. There were some sources claiming that the device will come with the same setup on the front as well. To speak about the specs, the phone is expected to feature a 5.15-inch Full HD display and an octa-core 2.4GHz SoC.

Other expectations

Just a few hours back, we also got to know that Honor 9 will run on Magic Live OS with Android on top of it. This broke the earlier rumors claiming that the device will run EMUI on it. Price and availability details are not yet revealed, but as per few rumors, the device may hit the store with a price tag of around CNY 2,499.