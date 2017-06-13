Huawei Honor 9 crosses 350000 registrations in a single day

Huawei unveiled Honor 9 in China on Monday and the device has already received 3,50,000 registrations. The figures are enough to throw a light on the popularity of the brand. However, what's even more interesting is that Honor 9 is available with total 8 online retailers in China and the mentioned registration figures are projected only from one retailer.

It is worth mentioning here that number of registrations is only a figure of popularity as there are no charges applied for registration. It is not to be confused with per-order where consumers need to a pay a part of the total sum a smartphone costs in order to receive the device as soon as possible after its release.

The device has been priced at CNY 2,700 (approx. $400) and CNY 3,000 (Approx. $440) for 64 GB and 128 GB variants respectively.

Huawei had recently announced that it sold more devices than Apple in 2016 and is only behind Samsung in becoming the world's leading brand in smartphone sale by units.

Huawei Honor 9 is a mid-range smartphone. It boasts a 5.15" 1080p display, with DCI-P3 color space which is a technology also used on the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8. The phone houses a HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset that operates at a frequency of 2.36 GHz. The chipset is clubbed with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. An optional variant of the device offers 128 GB ROM. The phone also has a dual camera setup with 12 MP and 20 MP rear cameras.

If launched in India the device is expected to be priced at Rs. 26000.