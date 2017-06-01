Huawei Honor 9 and Honor Band 3 to be unveiled on June 12

We have been coming across a lot of leaks and speculations regarding the Honor 9. The latest one is that the device is all set to be launched on June 12.

Notably, the launch of the Honor 9 will happen on June 12 in China at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center that is also called Shanghai Aquatic Sports Center. This launch date is in contrary to the previously rumored dates such as June 20 and June 27. It looks like the Honor 9 will be accompanied by the Honor Band 3.

Talking about the Honor Band 3, this is the next generation waterproof fitness tracker band that will be launched from the stable of Huawei. To recall, back in 2016, Huawei announced the Honor 8 along with the Honor Band A1 fitness tracker.

A couple of teasers have been posted on Weibo suggesting that the Honor 9 will be unveiled on June 12 and that the Honor Band 3 will be waterproof. The teaser related to the Honor 9 shows that the smartphone will have a dual-lens rear camera setup. It remains to be seen if both the front and rear camera modules will have dual lenses, confirming a recent report that tipped at the presence of four cameras on the Honor 9.

When it comes to the specifications of the Honor 9, the smartphone is believed to have a dual-lens rear snapper comprising of a 20MP main camera and a 12MP second camera lens. It is also said to have an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The display is likely to be a 5.15-inch FHD 1080p panel. The screen is believed to be a curved panel that will give a premium look. Under its hood, the Honor 9 might be equipped with a 2.4GHz octa-core processor.

The Honor 9 is said to be launched in three variants based on the RAM and storage configurations. The device is likely to launch with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage space. The Honor 9 might be priced starting from 3000 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,500).

Source 1, 2