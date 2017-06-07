Huawei Honor 9 leaked image shows Magic Live OS and not EMUI

It's known to everyone that smartphone manufacturers like Huawei run their own EMUI interface on their phones with Android OS on top of it. But, here is a surprising news for all Huawei fans.

A new image of Honor 9 has leaked online revealing an interesting feature of the upcoming handset. According to this leaked image, the Honor 9 will use Magic Live OS instead of following the tradition of running EMUI on it. So, you can expect some interesting features in this flagship Huawei Honor 9 handset.

In the previous leaks and rumors, this smartphone was claimed to run the new EMUI 5.0 with Android 7.0 Nougat on top of it. But, the new leaks has some different information to speak about. As per this data, at least one among three variants of Honor 9 will run the Huawei's proprietary UI based on Magic Live version 1.0.533.

This new Magic Live OS was used earlier in the Honor Magic smartphones in 2016. This new UI will bring some customized features including Artificial Intelligent attributes in it. It also provides top-level security features with its new two-layer security function, which is designed to scan the eyes and hands.

This UI also includes FaceCode Intelligent Recognition that is capable of hiding on-screen notifications when the device is used or held by some other person. This further adds to the security feature included in this handset.

We can expect this device to hit the market sometime soon since it has made its appearance on TENAA last month.

Source