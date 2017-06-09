Huawei Honor 9 now open for pre-booking?

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to take the wraps off its flagship phone Honor 9 on June 12. There is not even a week left until we get to see the device with our own eyes.

Despite that, the rumor mill is churning out new details about smartphone without a rest. This time, the Honor 9 has made an appearance on a website named Chinamobile. More precisely, on the registration page of the site. Apparently, it is even open for pre-registration. In addition to this, some of the specifications of the device have been revealed as well.

We have noticed that the listed specifications are exactly the same with those that have come up in many leaks and also during TENAA certification. The phone is said to sport a 3D curved glass at the back as well as a 2.5D curved glass on the front for better protection.

Imaging-wise, it will feature a 12MP+20MP rear dual camera setup. The website listing further reveals that the Honor 9 will be powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 960 chip teamed with 6GB of RAM. Here we are a bit confused since the TENAA listing of the smartphone had suggested the presence of two RAM variants: One with 4GB and another with 6GB.

Coming to other aspects, we have recently come to know some interesting details about the upcoming Honor phone. For example, breaking the tradition of using EMUI, the Honor 9 will instead use Magic Live OS on top of Android OS.

Notably, this new UI will bring some customized features including Artificial Intelligent attributes in it. It also provides top-level security features with its new two-layer security function, which is designed to scan the eyes and hands.

Besides this, the Honor 9 is tipped to ship with high-quality magic earphones. Whether this information is legit or not is a matter of debate. Either way, we just have to wait for 4 more days to get the answer to all our questions.