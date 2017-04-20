Purported Honor 9 render hits the web; exposes the design

It looks like Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei is busy prepping the successor of the Honor 8 smartphone. We say this as an alleged render of a smartphone dubbed Honor 9 is making the rounds all the internet, thanks to Weibo.

The render showing the front and rear panel of the alleged Honor 9 smartphone was posted on the Chinese social media platform. If this render turns out to be legit, then a major change to be seen in the design language would be the positioning of the fingerprint scanner. The sensor seems to be embedded in the physical home button at the front.

This shows that the company is in plans to ditch the Smart Key feature seen on the Honor 8. In the Smart Key feature, the fingerprint sensor was positioned at the rear panel and the home button also doubled as the smart key and comes in handy while clicking a picture or launching any app.

Talking about the rear panel of the alleged Honor 9 smartphone, the render shows that there is a dual camera setup accompanied by dual LED flash and laser auto focus as well. The front-facing selfie camera looks similar to the one used on the Honor 8.

Whatever it is, there is no clue on how legit this leaked render is. Until there is an official confirmation from Huawei, we need to consider this with a pinch of salt only. One thing as can say is the Honor 9 will be a high-end smartphone just like the Honor 8 and will still retain a competitive price tag.

