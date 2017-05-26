Huawei Honor 9 spotted on TENAA: Complete specs revealed

The Honor 9 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. We already know the flagship device is expected to launch by the end of June.

As expected, the internet is flooding with a countless number of leaks and rumors centering the upcoming handset. Two days back, a picture of a guy holding the alleged Honor 9 had surfaced online. According to that image, the device will come with horizontally aligned rear dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the display.

Now, the device has made an appearance on the Chinese regulatory authority, TENAA. Along with a couple of images of the Honor 9, the TENAA listing has also shed light on some of its key specifications. Scroll down to check out the new information.

Display, design and measurements The Honor 9 is likely to come with a 5.15 display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The display will also have a 2.5D curved glass on top for providing better protection. As seen from the images, the back of the device is made with a curvier 3D glass design. The upcoming flagship from Honor measures at 147.3×70.9 ×7.45mm and it weighs 155 gram. Two memory variants Apparently, the Huawei Honor 9 is going to come in two different memory variants. The standard version will have 4GB of RAM, while the high-end one will be featuring 6GB of RAM. As per the TENAA listing, both the versions will pack 64GB of default storage. It is unknown if users will be able to further expand the storage space or not. Processor and software The TENAA appearance reveals that the Honor 9 will come with an Octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz under the hood. Most likely it will be a Kirin 960 chipset. There seems to be a mistake regarding the operating system as the smartphone is expected to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, the listing here shows that it will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Battery Additionally, the Huawei Honor 9 will have a 3100mAh battery and dual SIM/ dual Standby support as well as entire network support. Optics Speaking of the camera department, the Honor 9 will have a rear dual camera setup comprising of 12MP + 20MP sensors. Likewise, on the front there will be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

