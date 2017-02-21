Huawei Honor Pad 3 with 8-inch TFT display clears TENNA

Huawei is working on announcing a wide range of smartphones, including the most rumors Honor V9. However, looking at the scenario now, predictions are such that the Chinese smartphone vendor might extend its tablet line-up as well.

Rumors suggest that Huawei may announce the Honor V9 this month. Alongside the smartphone, the Chinese smartphone vendor is also expected to announce Honor Pad 3. There have been a lot of speculations about the tablet lately.

If the rumors are to be trusted upon, the brand new Honor tablet will come with a model number KOB-L09. The tablet has supposedly had already cleared TENNA. This means that the new device isn't quite far away from its launch date.

As per the specifications are concerned, Honor Pad 3 is rumored to come packed with an all-metal three-stage design. Rumors also suggest that the back camera of the device will be placed at the top left corner of the phone, while the selfie shooter will be situated at the top front of the handset.

The Honor Pad 3 is expected to hit the market in two different color variants, which include - diamond and gray. Apart from the camera, the tablet is also expected to sport an 8-inch TFT display and powered by a quad-core processor.

Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the Honor Pad 3 also features 3GB of RAM coupled with a 32GB of internal storage and is backed by a decent non-removable 4650mAh battery. We have no more information about the tablet as of now.

For more updates, stay tuned to GizBot.