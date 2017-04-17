Huawei Honor V9 clears Bluetooth SIG; US release imminent

It looks like the Huawei Honor V9 smartphone that was announced officially in China in February will be soon released in the U.S. market. We say this as the smartphone has received the Bluetooth SIG certification. Having obtained the Bluetooth SIG certification, it is believed that the U.S. release of the Honor V9 is imminent.

The Honor V9 has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number DUK-L09. This model number is the same that we saw when the Honor 8 Pro was leaked on benchmarking websites. Notably, the Honor 8 Pro is just the re-branded variant of the Honor 9. The smartphone is called Honor 8 Pro in the European market and is already available over there. For now, there is no information on when the Honor V9 will be released in the U.S. and its possible price tag.

Reminding you of the specs, the Honor V9 boasts an ultra-thin minimalist design. It bestows a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p display and houses an octa-core Kirin 960 processor, which is the best SoC made by Huawei till date. This processor is coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. Notably, the Kirin 960 processor is used by the company's flagship Huawei P10 as well as Mate 9.

Talking about the software, the Huawei V9 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with EMUI 5.1. Under its hood, there is a capacious 4000mAh battery. The camera buffs will definitely like this smartphone as it flaunts a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 12MP and a 2MP camera modules. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera on the Honor V9.

