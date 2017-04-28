Huawei is the best Chinese smartphone maker in Q1 2017

Huawei was popular as the best smartphone maker long back. But once the companies like Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and other Chinese brands hit the market, Huawei lost its track in the mobile phone segment.

But now, the company is arising once again. A fresh report from Canalys, claims that Huawei has surpassed Oppo and other Chinese smartphone manufacturers to become the best smartphone manufacturer in the first quarter of 2017. All thanks to the company's latest flagship phones, Huawei P10 and P10 Plus which was announced at the Mobile World Congress 2017.

According to the report by Canalys, the company sold out nearly 21 million units of both P10 and P10 Plus in the Q1 of 2017. This made the company to secure about 18 percent market share. The report says, "After spending two quarters in second place, Huawei moved past Oppo to recapture the lead in China's smartphone market in Q1 2017."

If you are wondering who stood second in this race, then its none other than Oppo, followed by Vivo. This has not surprised anyone because everyone knows how popular Oppo and Vivo are.

Regarding this, the report states, "Despite a strong annual growth of 55 percent, Oppo fell to second place with shipments of just under 20 million units. Third-placed Vivo had the lowest annual growth of the top three, capturing a 15 percent share with its shipment of 17 million units."

It is disheartening to know that Xiaomi is not present in this list. But we can expect it to come here once it makes its two most awaited phones, Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus available in the market.

Canalys Research Analyst Mo Jia says, "To grow this year, Xiaomi will need to quickly switch from being a value-for-money vendor to become an aspirational brand. Xiaomi's desire to move up the value chain in China will be an uphill struggle, considering Oppo and Vivo's lead and Huawei's plans to increase investment in its offline channel in 2017."

Read further to know what made P10 and P10 Plus gain such a popularity in the market.

Huawei P10 The Huawei P10 comes with a 5.1-inch QHD 1440p display Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under its hood, it is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor coupled with 4GB and 64GB storage with support for expandable storage up to 256GB. Also Read: Two new Huawei phones spotted on TENAA The P10 runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Emotion UI 5.0. On the front, the Huawei P10 adorns a 20MP and a 12MP dual-lens Leica rear camera optics with dual-LED flash, PDAF, HDR, and 4K video recording. There is an 8MP Leica selfie camera with support for FHD 1080p video recording. The device houses a 3200mAh battery with support for SuperCharge fast charging technology. Huawei P10 Plus The P10 Plus is the phablet sized version of the P10 with some exclusive features. This is the world's first 4.5G LTE smartphone enabling strong connectivity. With a larger 5.5-inch QHD 1440p having Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, it has the processor, software, and camera similar to P10. The P10 Plus features a 3,750mAh battery with a longer battery life than P10. The 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants. Price and Availability The P10 is made available at €649 (approx. Rs. 45,500) whereas, the P10 Plus is priced at €699 (approx. Rs. 49,000) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants and €799 (approx. Rs. 56,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.