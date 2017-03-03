Huawei to launch another mid-range smartphone soon?

A mysterious Huawei smartphone with model number NCE-TL10 has just surfaced on TENNA with some details and an image showing the device.

As per the TENNA listing, the unnamed smartphone will run a 1.5-GHz octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of internal memory. The storage seems to be expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The listing also reveals that the new smartphone will have a 5-inch HD, a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP camera in the front. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and it will feature 4G LTE, WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity options.

Further, the smartphone is said to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and measure 143.2 × 70.4 × 8.1mm, while being 145 grams in weight. From the image, we can make out that it also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. A physical button is missing with only Huawei branding at the front and back of the phone. The phone appears to come in Gold color but could include other option as well.

All in all, what we can make out from this is that Huawei is working on another mid-range smartphone

Similarly, now that it has appeared on TENAA, the new Huawei phone could be launched soon and we should hear about this more in the coming days.

