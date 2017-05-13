Huawei to launch Honor 9 with dual camera on June 21

We have seen how Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei are busy with its upcoming flagship phone, Honor 9. Now, it is the time for the company to finally reveal the launch date.

There are some reports claiming that this new Huawei phone will be launched on June 20th or 21st. It may sound confusing, but we will be able to grab this handset soon in the next month. The Chinese social media platform, Weibo rendered few images on this device ahead of its launch. This gave away some key specs of the handset like a fingerprint scanner, cameras used and design.

Let us recollect the rumors and leaks revealed so far about this upcoming handset.

Glossy design The rumors say that the Honor 9 will come with two different variants of screen size. The phone is designed to carry a glossy body on the back. If you consider the front, it will have a fingerprint sensor which lies on the bottom bezel of the phone. Also Read: Honor 8 Lite tips and tricks you should try out without fail Camera similar to its predecessor As mentioned earlier, the leaked camera specifications speak a lot about the device. The phone will feature a dual camera similar to its predecessor, Huawei Mate 9. It will have a 22MP color sensor on te rear with a 12MP black and white sensor along with it. The exact information regarding the type of lens is not yet confirmed. Software specs To speak about its other specifications, the phone will have a 5.2-inch 1080p display on the front. It will feature Kirin 960 under the hood and paired with 6GB of RAM. Also Read: Things we know so far about Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus which are likely to launch on May 26 The device will include UFS 2.0 storage type and the details regarding its battery is not revealed yet. Price Rumors say that the phone will be made available for 2499 yuan ($362). With high-end specs and an affordable price, it looks like the phone will be a tough competitor for Xiaomi Mi6.

