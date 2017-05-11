Huawei to launch nova 2 with dual camera on May 20

Just a week back, we have seen Huawei nova 2 appearing in a China's Telecom regulatory agency, TENAA. This gave us a hint that the phone will be launching soon.

Always known for coming up with high-end phones with an affordable price, we can expect this new device to offer the same feature in it. The TENAA listing gave away some details regarding the specs and design of the smartphone, which seemed to be great. Now, the teasers have been surfaced online which says that the launch date of this upcoming smartphone, nova 2 will be on May 20th.

The teaser image This new teaser image which showed up online shows a man clicking a selfie and also a slogan stating, "That's one small step for self-shooter, one giant leap for the value of the device." Also Read: Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus with dual camera hits TENAA We can also observe a small note hinting that this will be for Huawei nova 2 series, so we can expect some more devices along with it. Appearance on TENAA As it is mentioned earlier, the TENAA listing revealed much information regarding this device. With a 5.1-inch display, it is integrated with 16nm Hisilicon Kirin 660 processor under the hood. It does not include a home button like its predecessors and will have a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear. Other details we know so far The leaks and rumors say that this phone will feature a 20MP selfie camera and a pair of a 12MP rear camera. Also Read: Huawei Watch Beta users to get Android Wear 2.0 The price information is not known so far, but we can expect it to be a premium priced mid-ranged device.

