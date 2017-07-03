Huawei launches 17 exclusive service centers across India

Huawei has now officially launched 17 exclusive service centers across India in order to further strengthen its after-sales services for the different handsets models. The launch is in line with Huawei's strategy to provide a consumer-centric after sales experience to all its customers.

The company says that the new Exclusive Service Centers have been launched in prominent locations and will provide first-class support and repairs for Huawei/honor devices exclusively. Besides, these service centers are located in Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Ludhiana.

So what is the importance of this launch? Well, these "state-of-the-art" centers will now ensure less waiting and faster turnaround time with guaranteed quality repair for the customers. The company also claims that these centers have been equipped with the best in class amenities and are manned by certified Service Personnel's who will provide professional, dedicated one-stop service for customers.

Apart from handsets repair, replacement, hardware and software check and updates, Huawei's exclusive service centers will also provide appointment booking, free recycling of waste mobile phones and other electronics products and special service for the selected model user (VIP Services).

Commenting on the launch, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "A great product is not enough to build a strong brand. To ensure consumers are fully satisfied with your product in case of issues, the brand needs to have a very robust and great after sales services. That is how trust is built towards a brand."

"At Huawei, we always believe in putting the customer first. As customer satisfaction is one of the most important aspects, with the launch of these Exclusive Service Centers we can now assure best in class after sale services to our consumers. Huawei will continue to invest in building a strong foundation of world-class service centers offering an additional piece of mind to our customers."

Additionally, Huawei has also launched an app called 'HiCare' which will now allow customers to register their device, find nearby service stations, schedule a callback or opt for an online chat to fix their issues. The HiCare App comes pre-loaded on both Huawei and Honor devices and can also be downloaded via Google Play store. The app also provides customers with tips to better manage their devices.