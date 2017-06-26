Huawei Mate 10 with bezel-less display and four cameras launching soon

Huawei has been launching several smartphones in the market within the last couple of months. While it seems that the Chinese manufacturer is on a launching spree, the company is going to unveil the Huawei Mate 10 soon.

We say this as we have been hearing a lot of rumors about the device. Moreover, an industry insider has claimed on Weibo that the successor to the Mate 9 will be launching this fall. He has also revealed that the smartphone will come with an almost bezel-less display. Well, this little information doesn't really come as a surprise since 2017 has seen many smartphones with minimal bezels.

Unfortunately, none of the other details has been revealed by the post. However, thanks to the earlier leaks, we have quite a fair idea about what the Huawei Mate 10 will bring to the table. Most significantly, it is rumored to feature dual cameras on both its front and back. So, the phone would come with four cameras.

Display-wise, the handset is said to come with a 6-inch screen with the aspect ratio higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Some reports also suggest that the fingerprint scanner will be placed below the display.

It means that the Huawei Mate 10 could come feature a physical home button that will double function as a fingerprint scanner. Other than that, it is expected to be powered by the Kirin 970 processor and it will probably run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.