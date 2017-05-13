Huawei Mate 9 now available in Red and Blue colors

Huawei has just unveiled two new color variants of its flagship smartphone Mate 9. The device will now be available in Red Agate and Topaz Blue colors. As you can see from the images, the phones look very eye-catching due to the color. However, only the 4GB+64GB model will be available in these two new colors.

They will go on sale on May 14 at Huawei's official flagship store on Jingdong (JD.com) for 3899 Yuan. If you can remember, the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus also come in these two color options. To recall, the Huawei Mate 9 was launched back in November 2016. The company announced at the launch that the phone will be available in many different colors which also include Black, White, Gray, Gold, Silver and Mocha Brown.

Rest of the features and specifications of these new color variants stay the same. Read on to know the details of the Huawei Mate 9.

Size and display The Huawei smartphone measures 156.9×78.9×7.9 mm and weighs 190 grams. It comes with a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the display for better protection. Software Coming to the software aspect, the Huawei Mate 9 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. Under the hood The flagship device is fueled by an Octa-core 1.8GHz Hisilicon Kirin 960 processor that is coupled with Mali-G71 MP8 GPU. Talking about the memory aspect, the phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. The storage space is further expandable up to 256GB through a microSD card slot. Optics On the photography front, the Huawei Mate 9 boasts a 20MP+12MP dual camera setup on the back, which is accompanied by a dual LED flash. Likewise, there is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options and sensors Connectivity suite of the dual-SIM Huawei Mate 9 offers Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Additionally, the smartphone also has Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

